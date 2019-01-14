23-year-old man reported missing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old resident.
According to Springfield Police, Achim Bailey hasn't been heard from since late Friday night.
Police said on that evening Bailey told his family he was going to a bar on Hall of Fame Avenue. Bailey's cell phone had either died or was turned off around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police added.
Bailey is described as being 5'7'' tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police Detective Lopez at 413-750-2379, or 413-787-6302.
