15-year-old Springfield girl reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department's Youth Aid Bureau is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.
Springfield Police report 15-year-old Janaiya Carmona was last seen Thursday morning when she left home after an argument.
Janaiya is described as being 5'3'' tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Janaiya's whereabouts are asked to call 413-750-2253 or 413-787-6302.
