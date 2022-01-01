SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Staring Saturday, workers in 21 states will see a rise in the minimum wage, with pay bumps ranging from cents to dollars per hour.
In eight states, including New York, the increases are part of scheduled raises to eventually 15 dollars in the years to come.
States are also increasing rates through automatic cost-of-living adjustments based on inflation.
The federal minimum wage stays put at $7.25. The rate hasn't moved since it began in 2009.
The nearly 13-year-old period is the longest American workers have ever gone without a federally mandated increase in the minimum wage.
Beginning Jan.1, the Massachussetts minimum wage will increase by 75 cents, from $13.50 to $14.25, with the goal to reach 15 dollars an hour by the start of 2023.
This would also mean that the Massachussetts minimum wage is nearly double that of the federal minimum wage, sitting at $7.25 per hour.
Western Mass News spoke with Karl Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England. Who said Massachussetts is not alone in this move.
"Its probably good timing in terms of helping people at lower-wage level with the face that prices have been increasing in the past year," said Petrick.
Petrick told Western Mass news he feels this could potentially help to slow down the great resignation and potentially get more people back into the workforce.
