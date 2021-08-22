HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- There was a two-car head-on motor vehicle accident on I-91 southbound Sunday, according to the Holyoke Fire Department's Facebook page. According to the fire department, the drivers of both vehicles are deceased.
The highway is currently closed between the Soldier's Home exit and the Mass Pike Exit. According to MassDOT, all southbound traffic was detoured off I-91 at Exit 14.
According to the Holyoke Fire Department, one passenger was extricated and transported to the emergency room with serious injuries.
The Fire Department said there were initial reports that there was a wrong-way driver. However, there are no official reports yet on the cause or circumstances.
The Mass. State Police's Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News has reached out to MassDOT, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden District Attorney's Office. We are waiting to hear back.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--There is a crash with injuries in Holyoke on I-91 Southbound with injuries at mile marker 13.8, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's Twitter. According to MassDOT, all southbound traffic is being detoured off I-91 at Exit 14.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News has reached out to MassDOT and Massachusetts State Police, we are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.