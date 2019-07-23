SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Progress continues on the much-talked-about East-West Rail Project.
The proposed high-speed rail line would connect Pittsfield and Boston, running right through the Pioneer Valley.
This project is nothing new.
Senator Eric Lesser says he's been pushing for the commuter line for five years now.
He tells Western Mass News, while the proposed project is still in the very early stages, it is gaining momentum, and, for the first time today, we saw six possible options from MassDOT.
"A year or so ago, this would have been considered fantasia, so it's a really exciting day, really exciting moment," Sen. Lesser tells us.
In a room full of local and state leaders, plus curious community members, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation unveiled six alternatives in their East-West passenger rail study.
"One of the options is the potential for Springfield-to-Boston train travel in as little as eighty minutes. Just think about that. That would be transformational. Ten to twelve trains a day, back and forth, eighty minutes each way. Think about what they would do for western Mass. Think about what that would do for Springfield, for our surrounding communities, the jobs it would bring in, the investment it would bring in. Truly transformational," said Sen. Lesser.
The six options MassDOT presented include changes to infrastructure, like track and signal upgrades, increased curve speeds, new alignments and electrification.
Rail speeds range from 65 to 150 miles per hour.
With trips from Pittsfield to Boston in just over two hours, as of right now, there are no cost estimates.
Steve Wheelock is from Pittsfield and has been a big supporter for the rail line.
"It's a very long drive on congested highways and I can get to New York City easier than I can get to Boston...primarily recreation and medical visits to Boston," says Wheelock.
Mayor Domenic Sarno is part of the governor-appointed Advisory Committee.
He tells Western Mass News this project will be costly, but is doable.
"What's realistic, what can get done, what's sustainable, what is financially viable, but we have to keep our feet to the fire here, because, if an infrastructure program in a bipartisan fashion is done on the federal level, then believe you and me, in working with Governor Baker and Chairman Neal to go after this money and get it done," stated Mayor Sarno.
From here, MassDOT will continue their research and feasibility study.
They will narrow their six alternatives down to three and their final report is expected to be done the first quarter of 2020.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
