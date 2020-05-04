(AP) -- State transportation officials say they’re concerned about the number of people dying on Massachusetts’ highways at a time when traffic volume has dropped significantly because of the pandemic.
Even though there was about 50% less traffic on the state’s major highways last month, 28 people died in crashes, compared with 27 in April 2019.
“Reduced traffic volume is no excuse for excessive speed,” Jeff Larason, director of highway safety for the Executive Office of Safety and Security said in a statement.
