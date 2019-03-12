SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're learning more about the proposed East-West rail line that would connect Pittsfield to Boston.
MassDOT representatives were in Springfield on Tuesday, answering questions from the public.
They also gave a more detailed look at the proposal and some of the challenges they're facing.
It was a packed room at the UMass Center in Springfield as MassDOT outlined its plan for a proposed rail line, better known as the East-West rail - a line that would connect Pittsfield to Boston by train.
"I would like to see it not just consider commuter rail, consider freight rail," said RIchard Conley of Holland.
Many, like Conley, told Western Mass News that they want to know specific details about the rail line, like where the stops will be and how long it will take to build.
"Consider Ssturbridge at the end of 84, so we can have parking and then we can use it as a hub to get to Hartford, to get to Worcester, to get to Springfield," Conley added.
Jennifer Slesinger with MassDOT explained, "We're still looking into and the different alternatives and we're looking at speed and frequency of the stations and depending on what speed of service we're talking about, there's potentially only a limited amount of stations you can have."
Slesinger said a rail line could open up many opportinuties for people to travel to Boston.
"Could open up access to opportunities in Boston, provide more affordable housing. There's an affordable housing crunch in Boston, so one of the arguments if you have affordable housing here and you have easy access to Bboston via rail corridor that would help a lot of people," Slesinger noted.
In the crowd Tuesday evening was a group of people from Chester, in the hilltowns, who took the train in from Pittsfield. They said a stop in Chester would bring more people and more business.
"We need economic growth, we need proper development. We have zoning in place for proper development, we need the people," said Barbara Huntoon of Chester.
