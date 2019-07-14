AGAWAM / WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT has reported a scheduled closing of Morgan-Sullivan bridge that is located on Route 147 over the Westfield River.
The bridge will be closed due to structural deficiency.
There will be steel removal and a posted detour for the public to follow.
They will be replacing the bridge starting Sunday night until Tuesday morning.
The bridge will be closed during those days between 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.
After construction has completed the new bridge will be widened with four lanes of traffic for vehicles.
It will also include new sidewalks and separated 2-way bike lanes on the east side of the bridge.
These new sidewalks will connect to the Doering Middle School and the BIG E site.
The improvements will also include new turn-lanes at each major intersection, drainage system upgrades, and additional queuing space for vehicles on both sides of the bridge to help ease traffic congestion.
Finally, there will be new traffic signals to three intersections: Memorial Avenue, River Street, and Springfield Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.