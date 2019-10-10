(WGGB/WSHM) - Many are preparing for a long, holiday weekend with Columbus Day on Monday and MassDOT is making travel changes to accomodate drivers.
Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver from MassDOT tells us they're taking several steps to ease travel for the Columbus Day holiday, starting by shutting down construction tomorrow.
MassDOT is issuing a travel advisory for Columbus Day weekend, saying Columbus Day has become more popular for travelers in recent years.
To ease up congestion, construction outside of fixed work zones will shut down on Friday morning at 5:00 a.m. until Tuesday, October 15.
Scheduled road work will then resume at 5:00 a.m. that morning.
Boston travelers can enjoy extended hours in the HOV lane until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
On Monday, that lane will be closed to maximize lane capacity for return drivers.
Gulliver tells Western Mass News heavier than normal traffic will start Thursday night, with the worst travel days being Friday and Monday afternoon.
Gulliver says drivers should be on alert for wet weather impacting travelers as they head to their weekend destinations, especially on the state's busiest highways.
Their office anticipates the worst will be the Mass Pike, as well as I-95 and I-93.
Gulliver tells us college students coming home for their first real break will impact east and westbound travelers.
To help return drivers, free coffee will be served at MassDOT service plazas from 10:00 p.m. on Monday to 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15.
That includes nearby service plazas on the Pike in Lee, Blandford, Ludlow, and Charlton.
All are expected to see an increase in visitors, who are driving out of the state or making their way to New Hampshire and Vermont, which are popular destinations this time of year.
RMV offices will be closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.
If you do run into traffic delays, call 511 to hear information on current conditions across state roadways.
MassDOT is also advising state residents to use public transportation if possible this weekend to eliminate potential traffic delays.
