(WGGB/WSHM) - If you ran into traffic today, you're not alone.
With the long weekend creeping into February school vacation, MassDOT is advising travelers to plan ahead.
The roads will be busier than usual so expect to see more cars.
"[Did you notice the roads being a little bit busier today?] Oh yeah. We almost got taken out a million times on our way over here," Agawam resident Tray Cuffel tells us.
MassDOT is anticipating an increase in travel ahead of President's Day, releasing an advisory Friday asking drivers to plan ahead during the next several days.
"It was pretty busy," stated Cuffel.
Residents telling Western Mass News the traffic headaches have already started.
"A lot of traffic, because Monday, so it's a long weekend," Springfield resident Evelyn Sanchez says.
On Monday, HOV lanes will be closed, with the MBTA, subway, bus, and commuter rails operating on Saturday schedules, which is why travelers are recommended to use public transportation if possible to ease congestion if they're not heading out themselves.
"I'm leaving Sunday," explained Sanchez.
A good day if you have to travel for the holiday, the DOT warning that school districts are also off starting Monday for February vacation, so try to avoid hitting the roads, especially in those busy spots.
"Always on this side of the river," added Cuffel.
MassDOT is also reminding residents that registry and RMV offices will be closed for the designated state holiday on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.