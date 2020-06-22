BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has more people heading outside to walk, bike, and dine out.
Now, MassDOT is approving an emergency grant to improve outdoor safety by re-purposing public spaces.
It's no doubt that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are outside walking, biking, dining, and more.
“A big issue that the state’s recommending as much as possible be done outside, especially dining,” said Katherine Fichter, assistant secretary for policy at MassDOT.
As a result, MassDOT dot is launching a new grant program Monday for shared streets and spaces
“The program is hoping to encourage municipalities to make changes to streetscapes, roads, parking lots to encourage social distancing, but also more outdoor activities this summer - walking, biking, scootering, dining retail - all things we need to do outside to do it more safely,” Fichter added.
Fichter told Western Mass News that this program rolled out less than two weeks ago, specifically because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We're hoping to get project proposals that speak to the need for social distancing and also be bike-pedestrian projects we see. We're really modeling this on things you see around the world, around the country like this, trying to use this moment to encourage people to be outside and be safe and really help out our restaurants and stores,” Fichter noted.
Here's how it works: municipalities across the Bay State can apply for funding - anywhere between $5,000 to $300,000.
It can be used to expand sidewalks for walking, biking, or businesses.
“It could take a lot of different forms. Something you see in a lot of places is city takes parking lane, eliminate parking temp, visually bump out the side block with planters, jersey barriers, and use that space for pedestrians, tables, benches, anything you want. You’re not moving the curb permanently or parking permanently. More elbow room on sidewalk for more space and uses,” Fichter explained.
Although limited dining is now allowed indoors, Fichter said the idea goes beyond outdoor seating.
“The idea is you got people waiting in line to go into a shop or restaurant. Restaurants need space to put out tables. Even where I live, people are using sidewalks. It’s a little crunched. The idea is to give everyone more space to spread out and get outdoor exercise and recreation when there isn’t so much to do,” Fichter said.
The goal is get people outdoors and feel confident in doing so.
In total, the state has $5 million to dish out and Fichter said she hopes to see proposals from western Massachusetts.
“The need is really urgent. Everyone needs to move quickly here. We have the summer and social distancing is still a requirement,” Fichter said.
For more information on how you can apply, CLICK HERE
