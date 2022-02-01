SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A public hearing was held Tuesday night for a proposal to replace two bridges on Armory Street in Springfield.
One would carry traffic over the active CSX tracks and another over the abandoned railroad.
Construction would take place from the Genesee and Warwick Streets intersection to the Taylor Street intersection at the south.
The project would also include a sidewalk on the east side and a shared path for both pedestrians and bicyclists on the west.
MassDOT said that they will begin the process of acquiring the land needed for the project one year before announcing the construction.
The advertising phase of this project is set for November of 2024.
