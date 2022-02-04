(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has advised residents of Massachusetts to stay home today if possible due to today’s flash freeze and icy roadways.
Heavy rain was seen coming down Friday morning, but as temperatures drop dropping throughout the morning, wet roads will quickly turn to ice making it extremely dangerous to drive.
Western Mass News checked in with AAA to see what you can do to keep yourself safe if you do have to head out this morning. Spokesperson Mary Maguire told us you should make sure have winter tires for best traction and if not, make sure your tread is good. Also, make sure your brakes are in good condition and you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid. If you start to skid, you should take your foot off the accelerator and do not hit the brakes. You want to look and steer in the direction you want to go.
Baker said that MassDOT will be out in full force, trying to keep the roads as safe as possible. They have nearly 4,000 pieces of equipment ready to go for snow and ice operations. As of approximately 8 a.m., the agency said that over 850 pieces of equipment had already been deployed across the Commonwealth for snow and ice operations.
Also, the Mass. Pike does not have any speed restrictions in place, but we will keep you updated if that changes throughout the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.