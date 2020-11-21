SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding members of the public to plan ahead for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week.
According to a statement issued by MassDOT, travelers should pack essential items including face coverings, and if visiting specific states, travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Massachusetts.
Drivers are reminded that if transporting other people who are not in the immediate family, face coverings should be worn by everyone in that vehicle.
“As per the CDC’s strong recommendation, we are asking people not to travel for Thanksgiving because of Covid-19,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in the statement. "But if you must be on the roadway, you are advised to plan ahead, minimize stops, be aware of all out-of-state quarantine requirements, wear a face covering if you are traveling with someone not living in your household, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family.”
The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours this week. It will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
The HOV lane will be closed on Thursday and Friday and will resume normal operations on Monday, November 30.
The public is reminded that Thursday, November 26 is a state holiday, and offices like the Registry of Motor Vehicles will be closed. Customer service centers that have been open during the pandemic will reopen by appointment only on Friday, November 27.
Massport is expecting an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport around the holiday and has taken several precautions at Logan to ensure passengers have a safe and healthy travel experience.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has information about the pandemic and regulations on COVID-19 here.
