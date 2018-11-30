SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The initial rehab construction is complete, but the I-91 viaduct project is far from over.
MassDOT released their findings Friday on what should happen next with the busy highway in Springfield.
People driving along I-91 in Springfield have passed construction signs for several years now.
A new report from MassDOT on the I-91 viaduct project shows the road work signs won't be coming down anytime soon.
The department said their final report on the Springfield I-91 viaduct study shows the need for a future rehabilitation of the viaduct, along with several short and mid-term projects, including:
- Improvements to the Longmeadow curve area
- Relocation of the I-291 south ramp to I-91 southbound
- Route 20 improvements in Springfield
- Short-term alternatives around the viaduct
The report also offers four viaduct alternative options.
Two alternatives put the viaduct below the ground, which would allow easier access to Riverfront Park.
A third option is to create a 'modern viaduct' - a new structure that would be built approximately 10-feet higher than it sits right now.
The fourth option is keep things as they are.
Scott Templeton told Western Mass News that even though the road work and traffic is frustrating, it's worth it in the end.
"Traffic is never good, but if you're going to live in an area that's near the city and try to get around the city and reap the benefits from it, then you have to put up with some traffic sometimes," Templeton said.
The report states the construction costs for the viaduct alternatives could cost up to $2.3 billion and maintenance could cost more than a million and a half dollars a year.
"I think again as long as it's good long-term to be an improvement with the flow of traffic and how long it takes people to get in and out of the city, I'm all for it," Templeton noted.
