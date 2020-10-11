SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding Massachusetts residents to be smart on Columbus Day weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
MassDOT wants people to pack face coverings if they’re traveling and be aware of travel guidelines. If they're going to a state that is at a higher risk level for COVID-19, they still need to quarantine for 14 days after returning to Massachusetts.
There is an updated map of COVID-19 hot spots. The only places now considered low risk and safe to travel to without having to quarantine are Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
The CDC issued safety tips for travelers. They said wear a mask in public settings, stay six feet apart from others, wash hands often, avoid contact with anyone who is sick, and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.
For those traveling by car, the CDC said if making stops at any rest stop, be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and use a disinfecting wipe for the gas pump before touching it.
MassDOT said there may be limited public amenities for travelers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
