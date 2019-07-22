BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after state legislators halted a hearing meant to determine what went wrong in the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles system, leading to the suspension of 1,600 driver's licenses in the state.
Several of the RMV witnesses, who the Transportation Committee planned to interview today, failed to show up to the hearing, prompting lawmakers to abruptly recess.
Stephanie Pollack with the Mass DOT was one of the few officials to actually show up and sit before the Transportation Committee at the RMV hearing today.
Though it was recessed before she was able to testify, she shared what she would have said had she been given the opportunity.
Mass DOT Secretary Stephanie Pollack refused to answer our questions after the hearing.
Pollack, Acting Registrar Jamey Tesler, and an employee with Grant Thornton, the company conducting the RMV's independent investigation, showed up, four out of seven absences that upset lawmakers.
"It's frustrating that we won't be able to seemingly get to some of the answers of how the Registry conducted itself," says Sen. Joseph Boncore.
Pollack still shared the testimony she was planning to give, in part, saying:
"Because it has been only about one month since we discovered what happened or, more accurately, what did not happen at the registry, I must tell you that we will not leave here today knowing all of the answers..."
She goes on to say the RMV's first priority was processing the hundreds of out-of-state infractions that went ignored for months.
In the statements Registrar Tesler prepared, also shared with Western Mass News, he explained that the problem of unprocessed violations extends beyond the March 2018 date, initially shared by the RMV, saying:
"This search uncovered seventy-two (72) archived boxes of out of state notices dating as far back as 2011 for which it could not be determined that all had been processed."
"We are trying to balance the legitimate roll of this committee and undertaking its oversight responsibilities with the need to not undermine the independence and accuracy of the Grant Thorton inquiry,"
In the end, Tesler and Pollack were planning to refuse any questions about the process leading up to last month's discovery.
Pollack's testimony would have read:
"...We will not discuss in any detail events prior to late June relating to the RMV's handling of out-of-state notifications and suspensions."
Unanswered questions left until the committee can schedule another hearing, while the families of seven motorcyclists mourn.
"I do understand that we asked for a lot. We asked for a lot, because the topic deserves a lot of information," added Rep. William Strauss.
Again, there's no timeline for when the Transportation Committee says they'll reschedule the hearing, but we're told it's not going to be anytime this week.
