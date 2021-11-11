GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting paving on the Route 2 westbound bridge over Route 5 and Route 10 in Greenfield Thursday.
The bridge will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured before the bridge to Route 5 and Route 10 where drivers can cross over an adjacent ramp back onto Route 2 westbound.
Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays.
