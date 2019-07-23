SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The much talked about East-West rail advisory committee is holding their second meeting Tuesday in Springfield.
The proposed high-speed rail line would connect Pittsfield to Boston.
Today, officials from MassDOT will be sharing preliminary results of their study into the the rail service.
We are looking for an update today on rail options, travel time, ridership numbers, and other needed investments.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is part of the governor appointed committee. He told Western Mass News the cost of the rail line would be billions, but with new investments in infrastructure from the federal government, now is the best time to make this idea a reality.
"The East-West rail, passenger rail, I think is vey very important - not only transportation aspects, but also for housing aspects, economic aspects, and job aspects for western Massachusetts," Sarno explained.
Today's meeting starts at 1 p.m.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
