BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MassDOT implemented a tractor-trailer, tandem trailer, and special permit vehicle travel ban on all limited-access highways in the state beginning at 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Neighboring states, including New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are implementing similar bans.
Limited access highways in the area include I-90, I-91, I-291, I-391.
“We urge the public to take this storm seriously because driving conditions will be difficult, with heavy snow falling at a fast rate overnight, with a flash freeze in some regions Thursday morning, and with gusty winds and coastal flooding expected,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack. “During the worst of the storm, some major roads may only have one lane open for vehicles to use, so stay home and don’t drive if you don’t have to. However, if you do need to travel, know that MassDOT and the MBTA will be working hard to keep travel as safe as possible for you.”
All highway districts are engaged in snow and ice operations with 647 pieces of equipment on the roadways.
According to a statement from MassDOT, COVID-19 has had an impact on storm crew availability for the state and some municipalities. MassDOT and cities and towns have changed their operating procedures to try and minimize as much as possible the spread of the virus, but crew shortages will mean possibly slower road plowing operations than normal on major and secondary roads.
