SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are using some inspiration from Star Wars to restore order to the galaxy.
In honor of Star Wars Day, MassDOT will have six different movie-themed messages rotating on digital signs across the state throughout the day Tuesday.
Mass. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a tweet, "You may be wondering about some unusual messages on @MassDOT highway signs today. It's always a good day for safety and litter messages but today is also a special day for Star Wars fans, so we thought we would mix it up a bit with some themed messages."
Gulliver noted that the messages will be alternating on the signs this morning and afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.