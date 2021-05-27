(WGGB/WSHM)-- MassHire is hosting a virtual job fair Thursday for those still looking for work.
The "Spring Your Job Search" Job Fair will take place from 10am to 12pm and will feature 52 employers ready to hire. Companies looking to fill positions include:
- Adhesive Applications
- Aerotek
- Allied Community Services, Inc.
- Amazon BDL East
- Arbor Tech Tree Services, LLC
- Autism Learning Partners
- Behavior Services of Western MA
- BestLogic Staffing
- BHN-Behavioral Health Network
- BFAIR
- Big Y Foods Inc.– Amherst
- Big Y Foods Inc.– Southbridge
- C&S Wholesale Grocers- Westfield
- Chapdelaine’s Interiors
- City of Springfield
- Community Action Pioneer Valley
- Cooley Dickinson Healthcare
- Diana’s Bakery
- Domino’s Pizza
- Excelsure Homes Healthcare Solutions
- LLC
- Express Employment Professionals
- Falvey Linen Supply
- Guidewire
- Integrity Staffing
- Justice Resource Institute
- MassHire Holyoke
- MassHire Springfield
- MHA Mental Health Association Inc.
- MiraVista Behavioral Health
- MV Transportation
- Pathlight Group
- Peabody Properties
- PeopleReady Skilled Trades
- Pioneer Cold Logistic Services
- Pioneer Valley Hotel Group
- Poet’s Seat Health Care Center
- Positive Regard Network
- Prefere Melamines LLC
- Reliable Temps Inc. –Greenfield
- Reliable Temps Inc. –Orange
- Republic Services
- River Valley Co-op
- The Loomis Communities
- The Literacy Lab
- Trinity Health Senior Communities
- University of Massachusetts Amherst
- Youth On The Move Inc.
- Vcare GAFC (Group Adult Day Center)
- Vcare Home Care LLC
- WestRock
- Western Mass Training Consortium
- Westover Job Corps
- Witman Properties
For more information about registering or attending click here.
