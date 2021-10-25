(WGGB/WSHM) -- Those looking to find work can do so from the comfort of their homes on Monday.
MassHire will host a virtual job expo beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.
Many businesses are participating including; Amazon, Big Y, MGM Springfield, The Loomis Center, Springfield Public Schools, Baystate Health Systems, as well as the YMCA of Western Mass.
For more information about registering or attending click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.