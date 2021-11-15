(WGGB/WSHM) - MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center is hosting a virtual job fair Monday in honor of Veterans month.
Priority of Service for Veterans, will have early entry from 10am to 10:30am. General Public is welcome to log in from 10:30am to 12pm.
Local employers that will be available to chat with include:
- All About Learning
- Almadan
- BakuCare Adult Day Health Center
- Behavioral Health Network
- Berkshire Family & Individual Resources
- Bete Fog Nozzle
- Brattleboro Retreat
- C & S Wholesale Grocers
- Covestro
- Franklin Transit Management
- Fulflex
- Gandara Center
- G & S Industrial
- Highview of Northampton
- Home Builders Institute
- Life Skills
- MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center
- Mayhew Steel/Deerfield Packaging
- NUPRO
- Oxbow Design Build Cooperative
- Panera Bread
- Pioneer Valley Hospice & Palliative Care
- Quabbin Wire & Cable Co.
- Reliable Temps (Orange & Greenfield)
- River Valley Coop
- Sherwin Williams
- Suburban Propane
- Town of Hadley
Pre-registration is required, job seekers can register here.
