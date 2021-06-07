NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton fire officials responded to structure fire Monday evening.
They responded around 5 p.m. to East Heaven Hot Tubs when Engine 1 witnessed a structure fire at the building. They arrived before dispatched and requested all units to the scene.
They quickly began extinguishing the fire. A second alarm was struck and mutual aid began as well as off duty firefighters.
The fire was quickly knocked down and extinguished.
West Street was closed in the area of Main Street. Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.
The street has now reopened.
There was significant damage to the roof area but the building itself is salvageable, according to fire officials.
No occupants or firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Mutual aid was provided by Easthampton, Holyoke, Hatfield, South Deerfield, Amherst, and Action Ambulance Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.