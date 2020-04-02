SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker announced he is working to find more possible locations for emergency field hospitals in the state.
One possible location he mentioned is the MassMutual Center in Springfield.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is willing to do whatever it takes to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Baker said in a press conference today that coronavirus cases could peak between April 10 and April 20.
If there is a surge in cases, there will be a need for treatment sites beyond the one already set up in Worcester.
“The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center has been identified as a possible site for additional capacity, as well as Joint Base Cape Cod and the MassMutual building as well as other smaller locations around Massachusetts,” Baker said.
Right now, the MassMutual Center is the only site under consideration in western Massachusetts.
Sarno told Western Mass News his city is ready to help.
“Whatever I can do, whatever we can do to make sure that the residents of the city of Springfield and western Massachusetts get the healthcare, medical care they need ASAP, I’m going to do it,” Sarno said.
Sarno added he knows the governor is one phone call away for anything Springfield needs.
“It’s a partnership and we’re all working together for the good of the residents - for my case the city of Springfield, governor and lieutenant governor for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Sarno explained.
The governor also said the number of confirmed cases could range from 47,000 to 172,000 cases in the state through the duration of the pandemic.
