BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MASSPIRG Education Fund is out with its annual "Trouble in Toyland" report.
The group identified what they believe to be dangerous toys ahead of the holidays.
This year, MASSPIRG said they are concerned over parents not seeking out in-depth reviews about certain toys due to the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group said there are four main categories from this year's findings. Those being choking hazards, loud noises, high-powered magnets, and recalled toys.
The Toy Association said in a statement regarding the report:
"U.S. PIRG uses the headline “Trouble in Toyland” for its annual report to needlessly frighten parents with baseless claims. What PIRG doesn’t tell you (because it would not grab headlines) is that toys continue to be one of the safest consumer product categories found in the home, based on data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)."
"U.S. toy safety requirements include more than 100 rigorous standards and tests to ensure that toys are safe. All toys, regardless of where they are made, must comply with these standards, which go above and beyond those for other consumer products. There are strict limits for lead and other chemicals in toys, internationally emulated limits on sound level output, a highly effective small parts regulation that was developed with the help of pediatricians, and strict standards prohibiting the use of strong magnets in any toy part that is small enough to be swallowed."
For a look at this year's list, CLICK HERE.
