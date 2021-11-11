(WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents take note: a new report is out on the top toy hazards as we head into the holiday shopping season. A statewide public advocacy group released its "Trouble in Toyland" list Thursday morning.
“It’s really messed up because now, they are making all types of toys that just fall apart,” said Carlos Monpijo of Chicopee.
Monpijo keeps a close eye on toys out on the market, especially as the holidays approach. To alert parents like him to potential safety hazards every year, the Massachusetts Student Public Interest Research Group, known as MASSPIRG, releases a “Trouble in Toyland” report every year.
“Our annual report has led to more than 150 recalls of unsafe toys and other important regulatory actions,” said Marissa Zampino of the MASSPIRG Education Fund.
According to the report, there are five common hazards found in toys both in stores and online. One of them includes choking dangers for small children.
“Small parts can be the toy itself, a game piece, or even a broken part of a toy. Toys meant for children ages two and younger cannot have small parts and toys for children ages 3 to 6 must include a warning label that it has small parts,” Zampino added.
Along with choking dangers, the other toy hazards highlighted this year include:
- Knockoff or counterfeit toys that likely do not follow safety laws
- Second-hand toys, which may now fall under recalls
- Noisy toys, which could hurt children's hearing,
- Smart toys which can potentially collect a child's data or expose the child to hackers or inappropriate content
All of this is a helpful reminder for those shopping for a child with toys on their wish list.
“I have a three-year-old, so I make sure no small items you know anything that it looks like it might even detach easily, no way,” said Tiara Kenney of Chicopee.
