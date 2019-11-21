SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Christmas just over a month away, it’s almost a sure bet that most children are making their wish lists, but before you send those off to Santa, you might want to check them twice.
"Around the holiday season when families start buying toys and gifts for their young children, they don't necessarily know what is or isn't safe for them," MASSPIRG employee Sarah Vonck tells us.
MASSPIRG is a consumer watch dog group that has been working to keep kids safe for the past thirty-four years with their annual report “Trouble in Toyland”, a list of the most dangerous toys on the market.
This year's report was unveiled Thursday in Springfield.
"This year's list includes a number of different products. It includes products with toxic issues. It includes toys with the issue of sound and it also includes products that are dangerous if ingested or chocking hazards," continued Vonck.
One of the toys on their naughty list is Haktoy's ATS Bump & Go Action 8, which was deemed too loud for a child's developing ears.
Other toys include fidget spinners, slime, and even balloons.
"Balloons are the ones we always include, because they are, like I mentioned, one of the most common choking-related injuries, especially around the holiday season," says Vonck.
MASSPIRG tells Western Mass News that while many aspects of toys are getting safer, the risk of choking is always an issue.
"One of the biggest ones we still do see is choking hazards, so many children, the most common toy-related injuries is actually kids choking," said Vonck.
They say if a toy is small enough to fit into something like a toilet paper roll, it's too small for a child to play with.
"Making sure parents are watching over their young children and making sure to do those tests to see if toys could pose a choking hazard," added Vonck.
They say their number one goal is to inform parents and keep the holidays merry.
