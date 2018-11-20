SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A number of popular toys this holiday are on the naughty list, according to one consumer watchdog group.

Just in time for prime shopping season, MassPIRG is out with its annual survey of toys considered dangerous.

There are big concerns from MassPIRG this year over noisy toys and popular internet based toys they said collect data on you and your children without your knowledge.

A toy airplane is on MassPIRG's 33rd annual "Trouble in Toyland" list of toys the consumer watchdog group deems unsafe for what they call excessive noise.

"Excessive noise is regulated because it can cause hearing damage," said Sarah Vonck with MassPIRG.

MassPIRG looked at 40 popular toys this year and unveiling the group's findings at Springfield's New Beginnings Child Care Center. They told Western Mass News their research found 15 toys with issues including, not only noise concerns, but also many with choking hazards, particularly balloons.

"We found that only 87 percent of balloon toys on Amazon were marked with the proper choking hazard and small parts issues," Vonck noted.

Slime, a popular stocking stuffer, also gets a failing grade. MassPIRG said that many on the market today contain a chemical called boron.

"Boron issues with slime toys because elevated quantities of boron can cause nausea, vomiting, and long term reproductive health issues," Vonck added.

Also on the naughty list are smart toys they said can collect personal data.

"So toys that connect to the internet and can connect to your phone, whether that be for long term communication or other app accessibility, releasing personal information or gathering data on your children to third parties or advertising platform," Vonck said.

State Senator Jim Welch and State Rep. Jose Tosado were in attendance today, supporting MassPIRG and their call for tougher state and federal toy safety regulations and warning parents this holiday season.

"Just be so cognizant of the toys that you're buying your children, double check warning labels," Welch said.

For more information on MassPIRG's report, you can CLICK HERE.