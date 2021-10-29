HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Halloween fun got under way a couple of days early in Holyoke! The Mater Dolorosa Catholic School's students, staff, and parents celebrated Halloween with a parade.
Western Mass News caught up with one man whose granddaughter was marching in the parade.
"I think it's a wonderful parade. The kids enjoy it. The costumes are great. and I think it's a terrific thing for the kids to do," said Bob Blarney of South Hadley.
While Mater Dolorosa was in-person all last year, the school did not hold a Halloween parade amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
