SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a mattress fire on Chestnut Street in Springfield that occurred early Friday morning.
The incident happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 12th-floor hallway where firefighters were able to find the mattress fire.
The fire started in the apartment, but was dragged out to the hallway by the occupants.
The fire was extinguished quickly after the sprinklers were activated.
There was less than $2,000 in damage.
There were no injuries reported and no one was displaced.
The cause for the fire is still under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
