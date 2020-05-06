SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that a phased-in reopening of state businesses could begin on May 18 as long as coronavirus cases continue to trend downward.
Western Mass News checked in with one local restaurant to see how they are preparing to open their doors.
Max’s Tavern is gearing up to reopen once they get the green light.
The general manager said they have plans in place to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
“Our goal starting on May 18 is to begin reopening certain types of businesses in a limited fashion," Baker said.
This is something local business owners have been waiting to hear.
“Since the shutdown, we have been preparing for the reopening,” said John Thomas, general manager of Max’s Tavern.
As of Wednesday, the state has ordered anyone who is not able to socially distance to wear a face-covering in public.
Thomas said the restaurant is ordering masks or face shields for when they reopen.
“We are going to have to wear masks probably for the first foreseeable future,” he said.
He said the restaurant was forced to lay off all their employees, and they are eager to get back to work.
When they are allowed to open again, Thomas said the restaurant will be ready.
“The booths -- we are putting plexiglass on the booths so that people feel more comfortable, but there is a social distance between the people that they are sitting next to between the booths. We are putting plexiglass on the booths so that people feel more comfortable that they are socially distanced between the people that they are sitting next to,” he said.
With less than two weeks away from potentially being able to open, Thomas said he hopes to get more guidance from the state.
“Unfortunately, I haven’t heard much yet,” he said. “I would love to hear more. I would love to hear more on what we would plan on doing so we can put those plans into action and get them started and done before the reopening night.”
While the governor has not said which types of businesses could be allowed to reopen first, he did say more decisions about this are expected in the coming days.
