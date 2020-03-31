BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The May 2020 Brimfield Flea Market is cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Chairman of the Select Board Paul McCarthy announced on Monday that the decision came in light of the state's March 10 State of Emergency declaration, as well as the subsequent orders from Gov. Baker's office.
Originally, the hope for this event to continue was expressed earlier this month, considering delaying the definitive public declaration of the cancellation until April 15.
McCarthy told Western Mass News as the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak has escalated over time, the decision has been made to cancel the event entirely.
"Though the situation may hopefully improve by that time, we cannot foresee the level of improvement as of April 15th being substantial enough to lift the Orders limiting public gatherings to a level that would allow such a populous event," McCarthy stated.
