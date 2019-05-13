SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow in parts of western Massachusetts on Mother's Day and more expected tonight.
This winter-like weather happening in the spring is impacting the planting season.
Nearly two weeks into the month of May and our Western Mass News viewers were quick to let us know that yes, it snowed on Mother's Day.
Get this, folks, we could get round two again on Monday night.
"Yeah, hasn't been good. Not favorable for certain things that don't like the cool weather," said Steve Bordenuk, general manager with Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.
Bordenuk said tender plants really need to be warm.
"70's and at night, at least 50's," Bordenuk added.
That means if it snows again, you should hold off on taking the plants out of the tray or at least be prepared to cover them up.
Bordenuk's specific advice, "don't want to be planting tomatoes or peppers. Basil does not like the cold either. Annuals, like your petunias and marigolds."
Howeeer, does this include a Mother's Day favorite: the hanging flower basket?
"[Do I have to bring that in? I got my mom one of those.] If it gets down into the 30's or 40's, definitely," Bordenuk said.
So, when is the time to get these fierce, vibrant tender plants that scream spring out of the garden center and into your yard?
"I would hold off another week or so. [At least until Memorial Day, huh?] Yeah, unless we get a warm up," Bordenuk explained.
