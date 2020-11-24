(WGGB/WSHM) -- Rock 102's Mayflower Marathon is back, but like everything, it's a little different this year.
The annual event kicked off Monday and will run through Wednesday.
As usual, Bax and O'Brien are broadcasting for 52 hours straight to raise funds for the Open Pantry.
Unlike past years, the guys won't be in the parking lot at the Basketball Hall of Fame collecting food due to pandemic restrictions.
So instead, they are taking donations online and over the phone.
"We didn't want to leave the Open Pantry in the lurch this year because the need for their services is greater than ever...so we wracked our brains and thought the best way to do it is online safely and easily that way, and people have responded very very well," said Mike Baxendale with Rock102.
They said every two dollars raised equals one meal and they've raised about $31,000 so far this year.
If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.
