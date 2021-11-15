WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- West Springfield officials said Monday that the town has seen 58 percent of its residents become fully vaccinated.
Mayor Will Reichelt told Western Mass News that younger people have the lowest vaccination rate, but he acknowledged the vaccine has been available longer for older residents.
He said that the city's positive case numbers are the lowest they've been in awhile, currently standing at only 40 cases, and he told us they're trying to make it as convenient as possible for residents to get vaccinated.
"We held a clinic this weekend to really encourage, we're doing it at schools as well, so if parents want to sign their kids up, they can get it done at schools," Reichelt explained.
Reichelt said the shot is readily available throughout the city and he said getting vaccinated is the best way to move past this and avoid a winter surge.
