NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mayor and a city councilor in North Adams are both in quarantine after city councilor Jason LaForest developed mild symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.
North Adams Ambulance Services told Western Mass News that the state is testing LaForest for the virus.
Mayor Tom Bernard is also in quarantine after he attended social functions with LaForest over the weekend.
We've reached out to both the mayor and the city councilor for more information.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we'll have more information as it becomes available.
