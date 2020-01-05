SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Celebrations for the 2020 inauguration of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno started today.
Community members headed to Mount Carmel Church Sunday afternoon and there is more celebrating to come.
Mayor Sarno is now the longest-serving mayor in the city of Springfield’s history.
The inauguration marks his fifth term.
People from Springfield and from around western Mass gathered to celebrate prior to Mayor Sarno’s formal inauguration, including his wife and two daughters.
A mass was held today at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with a reception afterwards.
Mayor Sarno tells Western Mass News his love for the city of Springfield has only grown stronger.
"We are a good city of all creeds, colors, and backgrounds and we will continue to conquer the challenges, and the goodness of the city of Springfield will continue to shine through and through, so again, I’m honored and privileged. I love this job. I live it. I love it, 24/7 being the mayor of Springfield," stated Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno says his plans for the upcoming term will be highlighted in his address to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. in Symphony Hall.
