SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Inauguration Day is set for communities across Western Mass on Monday.
People are expected to come together to swear in new city leaders.
At Symphony Hall, Mayor Domenic Sarno will be sworn into his fifth term as mayor in the city of Springfield.
Officially making him the longest serving mayor in the city's history, Mayor Sarno and other leaders will attend the ceremony, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
Although Monday's inauguration is the main event, Mayor Sarno's administration has planned a week long celebration that started Sunday night at a mass, at the Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with a reception after.
Western Mass News caught up with the mayor Sunday night.
"I have not done this alone," said Mayor Sarno. "I have to do this with a team of individuals and the residents of Springfield. We continue to work together and move the city of Springfield forward."
After Monday's inauguration, as a thank you to the residents of Springfield, Mayor Sarno is opening Bright Nights at Forest Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The mayor and his family will be there, and it's free to get in.
The festivities will conclude with the inaugural gala on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The city of Springfield will be joined by other Western Mass areas for Monday's inauguration.
