HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke's mayor is angry and frustrated over a recent study trending online.
It names Holyoke as the most dangerous city in Massachusetts.
Mayor Alex Morse is calling this study click bait, and worries that media outlets aren't telling the whole story behind the numbers.
That's why tonight we gave him the opportunity to explain the current crime numbers in the city.
"For headlines to," Mayor Morse tells us. "Come out and say Holyoke's the most violent, the most dangerous city in Massachusetts, is just false."
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse reacts to a study done by 24/7 Wall Street.
According to their website, they're a Delaware Corporation, which runs a financial news and opinion company with content delivered over the internet.
Their study calls Holyoke the most dangerous city in Massachusetts.
It cites 2017 crime data, saying that the crime rate is 1,083 per 100,000 people.
The report says that, in 2017, there was a total of 438 violent crimes.
Mayor Morse tells Western Mass News that, as someone who's born and raised in the city, he feels the full story needs to be told.
"We have violent crime on its way down," continued Mayor Morse. "We find the city the safest it's ever been in over twenty years, and so crime, since 2001, is down nearly forty percent. Over the last 7-8 years, crime is down twenty percent."
Mayor Morse says he encourages residents to not let an article dictate their sense of security in the city.
"We must reclaim our narrative," stated Mayor Morse. "Tell a different story about Holyoke, the one that we all know and love and experience every day."
He says that Holyoke is an urban community that has it's challenges, much like any city, but that the study doesn't accurately reflect the community.
"We're not perfect, nor will I claim we are, but," says Mayor Morse. "What I do know is that we're a city that's improving, a city that's working hard, and our identity is that of a community that comes together in times of challenging, as well as in public safety."
Mayor Morse says that the city will continue to work towards making progress on ensuring the public safety of all its residents.
