SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)--Springfield officials still met today to discuss the potential threats and damage tropical storm Henri will bring to the western Mass. area.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno met with city leaders today at the Sullivan safety complex on Carew Street to lay out a plan.
Members of MEMA Mass DPW, PVTA and Eversource gathered to give guidance as tropical storm Henri's path move closer. Despite changes in the storms status, Mayor Sarno told residents to be vigilant as our area is still at risk for flooding, fallen trees and power outages.
Mayor Sarno, along with multiple other city leaders also stress to stay off the roads.
"Stay home, stay off the roads if you can, if you must traverse onto the roads please, do not drive, you're going to hear this from every official here, please do not drive into flooded areas you don't know how deep it is, or the amount of hydro-plating that is going to occur," said Mayor Sarno.
Sarno said local agencies are staffed up and prepared for tropical storm Henri.
They said one-way residents can help besides staying off the roads, is making sure your storm drains are clear of leaves for proper drainage.
