SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While some parts of western Mass are still recovering from this weekend's snowstorm, Springfield officials are relieved.
The city got off easy, not experiencing much in the way of accumulating snow.
Mayor Domenic Sarno said the city was prepared for the worst.
“Thank God we really did not get hit hard, but we had prepped with treatment of the roads; we wanted to be prepared,” Sarno said. “And again we are in need of snowplow drivers. This is a phenomenon that is going on throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
Sarno urged unemployed residents to apply to drive plows, as we still have a long winter ahead of us.
