SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Downtown Springfield remains evacuated after visible mold was found growing throughout the building.
Western Mass News heard from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on his proposal for a solution.
"I think sometimes you need to take bold steps and bold moves and I commended District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. Anthony did the right thing," said Sarno.
Sarno applauded the decision by the Hampden District Attorney to evacuate the Roderick Ireland Courthouse earlier this week after mold was discovered growing inside.
Our newsroom received several pictures, showing the conditions on vents, walls, chairs and even books.
"This has got to come to the forefront now," said Sarno.
State officials confirmed to Western Mass News, their course of action going forward into the weekend would be chemical remediation of the mold.
Mayor Sarno said in addition, the building needs to be inspected from the floor to the ceiling.
"You have to go through every square inch of that place, probably even more key, the back ventilation, HVAC systems, that has to be thoroughly clean,"
As for a long-term plan, he said he is working with the Baker-Polito administration on plans to build a new courthouse downtown.
"Hopeful of a new courthouse being built here in the city of Springfield. We have some ideas where they could place them, obviously in Springfield, in the downtown, that's the epicenter of business and government and entertainment aspects," said Mayor Sarno.
Meantime, a trial court spokesperson told Western Mass News:
"All time-sensitive superior court matters are being handled remotely from the Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield...While other matters are being rescheduled."
As for district court, arraignments are being conducted virtually and in person at Westfield District Court.
Emergency matters, such as restraining orders are being heard in person at Chicopee District Court.
We are also told no jurors are scheduled for next week. Anyone with questions can contact the office of the Jury Commissioner at jurorhelp@jud.state.ma.us or 1-800-THE-JURY (843-5879).
