SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police officer was shot overnight by a 25-year-old Springfield man with a criminal history.
Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his anger and frustration about repeated offenders.
Just before 2 a.m., two Springfield police officers was shot twice by Kenneth Hernandez, who was using a 22 caliber firearm. Officials say Hernandez is known to the police department.
Springfield Police Departments Spokesperson, Ryan Walsh provides more details about the relationship between the department and Hernandez.
“This individual is well known to the police department and it just boggles my mind some of the serious charges this individual has perpetrated in recent past," Walsh explained.
Hernandez was facing some sort of firearm charges back in 2017 but he was not convicted.
Acting Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood tells Western Mass News the suspect faces a lengthy number of charges after the shooting.
These charges include carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of firearm assault to murder, discharging a firearm within five hundred feet of a building, three counts of malicious damage to motor vehicles, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possibly more as the investigation continues.
“You shake your head and say why is this person even on the street, to begin with," Mayor Sarno said.
This is not the first time the Springfield Mayor has been vocal about repeat offenders.
Back in January, he spoke to Western Mass News about bail reform legislation, saying only defense attorneys can appeal bail that appears to strict.
Mayor Sarno wants the state to give that power to the prosecutors, who find a judge bail to lenient.
“Here’s another perfect example of why this bail reform legislation stronger bail requirements need to be put in effect," Mayor Sarno noted.
Western Mass News will continue to cover this developing situation. Get the latest details starting at 6 PM on ABC40.
