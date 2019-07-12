Mayor Sarno reacts to city's decision to suspend Moriarty's Pub's liquor license.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Springfield is weighing in on the city's decision to temporarily revoke the liquor license for Moriarty's Pub.
The decision was handed down from the Licensing Commission this week.
Licensing officials claim the pub did not follow their security plan to have a bouncer at the door the night of May 26 when gun fire was reported near the bar.
The mayor, who is outspoken on recent bar security issues, stands behind the commission's decision.
"These are agreed-upon terms that you said you would do, that you said you would do, but, evidently, which the owner admitted to, they were not being done. God forbid somebody else gets hurt or killed up there. Stuff I’m not going to tolerate," Mayor Domenic Sarno tells us.
The liquor license will be revoked for eight days starting on Monday.
Mayor Sarno says a hearing has been scheduled for the entertainment license, a decision over which he has executive control.
