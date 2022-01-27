SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The second officer-involved shooting took place in Springfield.
Mayor Sarno said Police are doing their best job in trying to keep the city safe. He expressed his sympathy to the officer who was injured, as well as the suspect in the hospital with serious injuries.
The city of Springfield was shaken on Thursday by a second police officer-involved shooting in just the first month of this year.
“You don’t want to see this play out anywhere,” said Mayor Sarno.
A Springfield Police Officer was released from the hospital after being wounded by the 24-year-old male suspect on State Street, just after midnight.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno spoke with Western Mass News, responding to the overnight incident.
“My thoughts and prayers and encouragement, speedy recovery, to our brave and dedicated police officers especially the one that was hit with a dangerous weapon. I’m so proud of each and every one of them, their brave efforts and professionalism they put forth on making sure this individual didn't perpetuate more harm or worse to our public,” said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno also expressed his sympathy for the family of the 24-year-old suspect, who is in serious condition at Baystate Medical Center.
“There are families that are affected here, you don’t want to see this happening anywhere,” said Mayor Sarno.
The Springfield Police Department is leading the investigation. The Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement unit is assisting. ultimately the Hampden District Attorney will determine if the use of force was justified.
“We now are working with the state police and now will await district attorney Gulluni’s review on it. On tv they always say see the film at 11, the video will say it all,” said Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno said he will let the body-camera footage speak for itself, as it did in the Orlando Taylor III case, where the Springfield Police officers use of deadly force was found justified and in self-defense by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.
“As you see what happened a couple weeks ago, and as Commissioner Clapprood and I have stated, and was verified by DA Gulluni, our Police operated in a professional manner, and again we will let the DA do his diligence on the review,” explained Sarno.
No names for the officer or the suspect have been released at this time.
