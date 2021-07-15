SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News: Getting Answers with Dave Madsen will debut this Sunday morning. Dave's first guest, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno who spoke about the recent social media post from a local police officer that is sparking outrage.

Mayor Sarno spoke about the work that has already been done here in the city, but also how much more needs to be done.

"To have this reverts people back to the very tragic incident that occurred," said Sarno.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno sat down with Western Mass News’ own Dave Madsen, speaking about a social media post from a Springfield Police Officer that is now sparking outrage.

"We have worked so hard here in the city of Springfield and the state in the country to move forward and work together and unite in a respectful way and a half something like this occur divide Springfieldzero tolerance," Sarno said.

The post by Officer Hector Santiago shows a doctored image of George Floyd holding a gun to a pregnant woman.

"I was fit to be tie, what is the rhyme or reason, there is none and it takes away from all the good work Commissioner Clapprood does day in and day out," Sarno said.

Mayor Sarno said more has to be done to figure out the root causes of these issues.

"The how's the why's the what's so we can move forward to alleviate these issues," he said.

He said efforts need to be doubled down to stop this from happening in the future.

"I have a very strong social media policy and you have others argue about rights to say and do what you want but you can’t do that to harm people," Sarno said.

We did reach out to the Springfield Police Department for more information about their diversity and sensitivity training. The full interview with Mayor Sarno will premiere on Sunday at 11:30 am with Dave Madsen.