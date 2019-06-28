SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield continues to crack down on illegal dirt bike riders.
Mayor Domenic Sarno says not only are these riders endangering themselves, but also anyone on the road.
We spoke with Mayor Sarno, who says the city and the police department will continue to get these illegal bikes off the street.
"Right now, the dirt bikes are illegal. They should not be on city streets," Mayor Sarno tells us.
Mayor Domenic Sarno is expressing his frustrations after illegal dirt bikes continue to be a danger for people in Springfield.
"They could get hurt or killed, which has happened. What about the individual, he or she, that's driving along, obeying the traffic rules, and then becomes entangled with these marauders?" asked Mayor Sarno.
Two dirt bikers have been arrested and two bikes were confiscated this week.
Last weekend, a dirt bike rider threw a piece of concrete at a police officer's head and a brick though a cruiser's windshield.
"That is a deadly weapon, so, listen, I have no patience for this disrespect that is shown by these riders," stated Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno tells Western Mass News the police have been keeping a close eye on where these dirt bikes are stored.
"We have cameras all over the place, so that goes to our real-time analysis and then you start to track the patterns, you get predictability, and then we jump on them," continued Mayor Sarno.
Mayor Sarno wants to remind people to keep an eye out for these illegal dirt bike riders.
"If you want to keep doing it, we are going to keep coming after you, we are going to confiscate the bikes, we are going to grab you, and I will raise holy hell if the courts don't do the right thing pertaining to this. Please don't confront. Call 911," added Mayor Sarno.
Since last October, three riders have been killed in off-road vehicle accidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.