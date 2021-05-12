SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Springfield will soon have a new City Clerk. Mayor Domenic Sarno says he will nominate Election Commissioner and Deputy City Clerk Gladys Oyola to become the city's first Latina City Clerk. This comes after former city clerk, Attorney Tasheena Davis resigned to return to practicing law. The City Council now has to review and confirm Oyola as the new clerk. Mayor Sarno says if confirmed, he will elevate Oyola to cabinet head status.
Mayor to nominate Springfield's first Latina City Clerk
